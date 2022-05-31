Watch: Ranbir Kapoor welcomed with giant garland through crane in Vizag ahead of 'Brahmastra' announcement

The anticipation around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' is building up with each passing day.

On Tuesday, Ranbir, along with director Ayan Mukerji and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, landed in Visakhapatnam to promote their upcoming film and also for some pending work related to 'Brahmastra'.

The trio received a grand welcome in Vizag from their fans, who went out of their way for their favourite celebs. They even put mammoth garlands around Ranbir and SS Rajamouli with the help of cranes.

Ranbir looked handsome in a white kurta as he waved at the fans gathered at the venue.

Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9 and is the first installment of the planned trilogy.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.