Watch: Raja Kumari and Madhuri Dixit Nene's anthem 'Made In India' out

Magic is bound to happen when two queens unite. Hip Hop queen Raja Kumari and India's favourite dance queen Madhuri Dixit Nene have joined forces for 'Made In India', which released today.

Intentioned as an anthem for Indians worldwide, 'Made In India' has been sung and written by Raja Kumari as an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s 'Made in India'.

Symbolising the power of solidarity among women, the song captures Raja Kumari and Madhuri in their Indian element. Superbly curated glamourous is the theme of their look in the released song that stands for a new India and the spirit of Indians across the globe.

Raja Kumari says, “I'm excited and grateful that Made In India is out now. This has been a dream collaboration. The reaction and love that I got for the trailer were unprecedented. Working with so many like-minded ladies to create something that will probably withstand the test of time is an unparalleled thrill. Big love to Madhuri for devoting her stardust to this song.”

Madhuri says, “Raja Kumari's Made In India is a call to celebrate our Indianness. I'm so happy that we teamed up for this powerful anthem. It was a treat to lend expressions to her vision for this song. I'm thrilled that it's out now.”

Made In India is now available on all streaming platforms. The song is part of an EP that will be announced soon.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 02:24 PM IST