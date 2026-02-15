 Valentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says 'Call Me To Your Wedding'- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentValentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says 'Call Me To Your Wedding'- VIDEO

Valentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says 'Call Me To Your Wedding'- VIDEO

Singer Anuv Jain made Valentine's Day 2026 memorable in Mumbai during his Dastakhat World Tour when a woman surprised boyfriend with an on-stage proposal. She revealed an 'Angad’s Girl' T-shirt before going down on one knee. Angad said yes, kissed her, and Jain later commented, "What a moment, man! Congratulations to both of you guys. P.S. Call me to your wedding."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Show | Photo Via Instagram/@ritu.joysar

Singer Anuv Jain, best known for tracks like Baarishein, Husn, Afsos, Arz Kiya Hai, and Alag Aasmaan, is currently on his Dastakhat World Tour and made Valentine’s Day 2026 special for Mumbaikars as he performed in the city on Saturday, February 14, at the DOME, SVP Stadium (NSCI). The evening turned even more memorable when a man got lucky as his girlfriend proposed to him in front of the cheering crowd.

Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Show

A woman named Ritu Aarti Atul Joysar (@ritu.joysar) took the stage along with her boyfriend, Angad Saini, holding a placard that read, "Can me and my partner sing with you?" In a surprising twist, she revealed that she wasn't on stage to sing but to propose to her boyfriend instead. Amid loud cheers from the crowd, Ritu, who was initially wearing a grey jacket, removed it to reveal a black T-shirt that read 'Angad’s Girl,' featuring their photos. The heartfelt gesture left Angad visibly shocked.

Moments later, she went down on one knee and proposed to him. In an emotional and joyful moment, Angad said yes, and the two sealed it with a kiss as the crowd erupted in applause.

FPJ Shorts
Valentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says 'Call Me To Your Wedding'- VIDEO
Valentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says 'Call Me To Your Wedding'- VIDEO
Mahashivratri In Mumbai: Huge Number Of Devotees Flock To Babulnath Temple, Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva | Watch
Mahashivratri In Mumbai: Huge Number Of Devotees Flock To Babulnath Temple, Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva | Watch
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Sensex Falls 1,048 Points, Global Cues & FII Flows To Drive Markets Next Week
Sensex Falls 1,048 Points, Global Cues & FII Flows To Drive Markets Next Week

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Main Bohot Miserable Tha': Singer Anuv Jain Reveals How Tamasha Changed His Life, Recalls Ranbir...
article-image

Anuv Jain Reacts

Reacting to the proposal video, Anuv Jain sweetly commented on the heartwarming moment. He wrote, "What a moment man! Congratulations to both of you guys. p.s. call me to your wedding thanks."

Marking Anuv Jain’s first-ever global concert series, the Dastakhat World Tour has travelled through major cities including New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Indore before arriving in Mumbai.

Read Also
Singer Anuv Jain Gets Emotional After Marrying Girlfriend Hridi Narang, INSIDE Video From Wedding...
article-image

Following the Mumbai show, Anuv is set to perform in Jaipur on February 20, with the tour concluding in Bengaluru on February 22.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Valentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says...
Valentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says...
'Hum North Indians Ko Trash Ki Tarah...': Priya Bakshi Alleges Auto Driver In Mumbai's Bandra Took...
'Hum North Indians Ko Trash Ki Tarah...': Priya Bakshi Alleges Auto Driver In Mumbai's Bandra Took...
'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For...
'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For...
Another Setback For Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Faces Further Delay Amid CBFC Row, Won't...
Another Setback For Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Faces Further Delay Amid CBFC Row, Won't...
'Jo Ladki Ne Jeela Hai, ₹100 Crore Bhi Kam Hai...': Pawan Singh's Ex Akshara Singh Backs His Wife...
'Jo Ladki Ne Jeela Hai, ₹100 Crore Bhi Kam Hai...': Pawan Singh's Ex Akshara Singh Backs His Wife...