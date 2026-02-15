Valentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says 'Call Me To Your Wedding'- VIDEO

Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Show | Photo Via Instagram/@ritu.joysar

Singer Anuv Jain, best known for tracks like Baarishein, Husn, Afsos, Arz Kiya Hai, and Alag Aasmaan, is currently on his Dastakhat World Tour and made Valentine’s Day 2026 special for Mumbaikars as he performed in the city on Saturday, February 14, at the DOME, SVP Stadium (NSCI). The evening turned even more memorable when a man got lucky as his girlfriend proposed to him in front of the cheering crowd.

A woman named Ritu Aarti Atul Joysar (@ritu.joysar) took the stage along with her boyfriend, Angad Saini, holding a placard that read, "Can me and my partner sing with you?" In a surprising twist, she revealed that she wasn't on stage to sing but to propose to her boyfriend instead. Amid loud cheers from the crowd, Ritu, who was initially wearing a grey jacket, removed it to reveal a black T-shirt that read 'Angad’s Girl,' featuring their photos. The heartfelt gesture left Angad visibly shocked.

Moments later, she went down on one knee and proposed to him. In an emotional and joyful moment, Angad said yes, and the two sealed it with a kiss as the crowd erupted in applause.

Check out the video:

Anuv Jain Reacts

Reacting to the proposal video, Anuv Jain sweetly commented on the heartwarming moment. He wrote, "What a moment man! Congratulations to both of you guys. p.s. call me to your wedding thanks."

Marking Anuv Jain’s first-ever global concert series, the Dastakhat World Tour has travelled through major cities including New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Indore before arriving in Mumbai.

Following the Mumbai show, Anuv is set to perform in Jaipur on February 20, with the tour concluding in Bengaluru on February 22.