 'Hum North Indians Ko Trash Ki Tarah...': Priya Bakshi Alleges Auto Driver In Mumbai's Bandra Took Unknown Route, Refused To Stop- VIDEO
Actress Priya Bakshi shared a disturbing experience from Mumbai's Bandra, alleging that an auto driver took an unfamiliar route and refused to stop despite her repeated pleas. She warned him she would call the police if he did not halt. In the video, she said, "Hum North Indians ko trash ki tarah treat kiya ja raha hai. I am done with this.."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Priya Bakshi Recounts Horror Auto Ride In Bandra | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-model Priya Bakshi, who made her big Bollywood with Vinay Sharma's political drama JNU: Jahangir National University, shared a disturbing experience on her social media handle about an incident with an auto driver in Mumbai's Bandra at night, stating that while she was heading home from Bandra, the driver allegedly took an unfamiliar route and ignored her repeated requests to stop the auto, despite her telling him she did not want to go that way.

Priya Bakshi Recounts Horror Auto Ride In Bandra

On Saturday, February 14, Priya took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she appeared visibly scared, repeatedly asking the auto driver to stop; however, he allegedly insisted that it was the correct route, while she maintained that she was unfamiliar with the road he was taking and claimed that even Google Maps did not show that route. The auto driver further said, "Map mein route nahi bata raha hai, yehi sahi raasta hai."

Check out the video:

'Jabra Fan Hogaya': Delhi Fans Follow Shah Rukh Khan's Car In Mumbai Auto To Say 'Hi' To The King...
'Main Police Ko Phone Kar Dungi, Aap Auto Roko'

When Priya asked the driver which route he was taking her on, he allegedly responded in an irritated tone, questioning whether she even knew the correct way and insisting that he was taking the right route.

"Auto roko bhaiya, main police ko phone kar dungi. Aap auto roko. Bhaiya, aap kahan se leke ja rahe ho? Please auto roko. Mujhe aapke saath nahi jana hai..."

When the actress said she did not wish to continue to the destination and repeatedly asked him to stop, the auto driver allegedly halted the vehicle in anger and told her, "Mat jao. Pata-vata hota nahi hai, chale aate ho. Yeh hamara area hai, yahan mat aaya karo."

'Hum North Indians Ko Trash Ki Tarah Treat Kiya Ja Raha...'

After getting off the auto and standing by the roadside, Priya said, "Mujhe bhi koi shauk nahi hai yahan khade rehne ka. Hum North Indians ko trash ki tarah treat kiya ja raha hai. I am done with this! I am not going to take this shit. Seriously?"

In the caption, Priya wrote that sometimes the route is not the problem but the reaction is, "Being unfamiliar with a city doesn’t make someone inferior. Asking a question doesn’t make someone disrespectful. And belonging to a different region doesn’t make someone a strange entity."

She urged people to stand for inclusivity beyond regions and stereotypes, and also mentioned that the video was part of a paid collaboration, indicating it was associated with a brand.

