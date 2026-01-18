'Jabra Fan Hogaya': Delhi Fans Follow Shah Rukh Khan's Car In Mumbai Auto To Say 'Hi' To The King Actor - Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following. A lot of times, fans do some crazy things to get a glimpse of their favourite star. An Instagram user has shared a video in which he, along with his female friend, is seen travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai, and as soon as they spot SRK's car, they start following it just to say 'hi' to the King actor.

In the video, we can see that the female passenger in the rickshaw tells the driver, "Thoda aage lo aage. 'Hi' Shah Rukh karungi main. Aap inke bagal mein hie rakhna. Main kisi ke liye yeh nahi karti hoon (Move a little forward. I will say 'hi' Shah Rukh. You keep it next to him. I don't do this for anyone else)."

She later tells the rickshaw driver, "Meri papa collector hai." The male passenger tells the driver, "Delhi se hai hum log." They finally reached next to SRK's car, but of course, they didn't get a glimpse of him.

Netizens React To Fans' Video Of Following Shah Rukh Khan's Car

Netizens have hilariously reacted to the video. A netizen commented, "'Ye sab mujhe krna aata nahi hai mai itni pagal hun nahi'..... poori video mai didi 1 second ke liye bhi saans lene ko bhi nahi ruki (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "'Mere papa collector hai' baat khatam (sic)." One more netizen commented, "I think from last week he is more active bcs i also chased him twice same in juhu with his police escort… we fans r like ill tell u (sic)." Check out the comments below...

This video once again proves that Shah Rukh Khan's stardom is amazing, and fans will do anything to meet him.

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies, the actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The release of the film is not yet announced, but reportedly, it might release during Gandhi Jayanti weekend. However, there's no official announcement about it.