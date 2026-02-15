 'If You Give Up...': Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note Amid Brutal Social Media Bullying
Arjun Kapoor subtly addressed months of online trolling by posting a cryptic note on Instagram on Sunday. He wrote, "If you keep going, you won't regret it. If you give up, you will." This follows a series of viral memes from last year that flooded his account with GIFs and forced him to turn off comments.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has faced relentless trolling and bullying on social media in recent months for unknown reasons. While he hasn't directly responded, he often posts cryptic notes on Instagram, subtly addressing the backlash.

Last year, Arjun memes went viral, originating from an interaction during the promotion of his film Half Girlfriend. The meme, later remixed with Dada Sadhu's The Ho Underworld, flooded his Instagram with GIFs and trollers' posts, forcing him to turn off comments. It reportedly became one of 2025’s trendiest memes.

Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note

Amid this, the actor shared yet another cryptic note on his Instagram handle, On Sunday, February 15, the actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, "If you keep going, you won't regret it. If you give up, you will."

Photo Via Instagram story/@arjunkapoor

'Life Has Been Kinda Cruel To Me Lately': Arjun Kapoor

A few days ago, Arjun shared a heartfelt post on social media to mark his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary. His touching caption quickly went viral, but also left fans concerned, as he mentioned life had been 'cruel' lately, subtly hinting at the ongoing trolling he has been facing.

Sharing throwback pictures with his mother, the actor wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today. Life's been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok… I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all… We will ride it out together U & I. I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son. Arjun."

For the unversed, Arjun is the son of Mona Shourie Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor. He has a sister, Anshula Kapoor.

Arjun and Anshula also have two half-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, from Boney Kapoor's later marriage to Sridevi. Together, Boney and Sridevi welcomed these two daughters.

Work Front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025), a romantic comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, where he played the role of Ankur Chaddha.

He also has No Entry 2, a sequel to the 2005, with Varun Dhawan in the lead.

