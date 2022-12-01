e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Pearl V Puri shares trailer of his upcoming song Hora Nu

Watch: Pearl V Puri shares trailer of his upcoming song Hora Nu

Hora Nu is sung by Pearl V Puri and Sara Gurpal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Actor and singer Pearl V Puri has released the trailer of his upcoming song Hora Nu, sung by him and Sara Gurpal.

Pearl is a man of many talents, he has a soulful and an amazing voice. Recently, he surprised the fans with the trailer of his new music video. And what makes it more special is that it is sung by none other than Pearl. He has announced the same on his Instagram handle.

Talking about it, Pearl said, "Hora Nu is a very unique song, the story is very interesting, and what makes it more special is that this is the second song I have sung which has turn out so beautiful. From it's lyrics to the hard work which was put into the final making, I am excited for the audience to watch it and I hope they love it".

Hora Nu will release on December 2 on Platinum Music's YouTube channel.

The actor recently announced his much awaited Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2. He has consistently ranked among the most attractive men, and his eagerly anticipated Bollywood debut gives encouragement to aspiring performers who have been working tirelessly to succeed on the big screen.

Pearl is also known for his roles in shows like Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar, Brahmarakshas and many more.

Read Also
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Malaika Arora's Aap Jaisa Koi remix in An Action Hero:...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Pearl V Puri shares trailer of his upcoming song Hora Nu

Watch: Pearl V Puri shares trailer of his upcoming song Hora Nu

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana fulfils young Delhi street singer's dream, sings Jehda Nasha with him

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana fulfils young Delhi street singer's dream, sings Jehda Nasha with him

Paresh Rawal on Amitabh Bachchan paying back Rs 90 crore to his lenders: 'He could have hid behind...

Paresh Rawal on Amitabh Bachchan paying back Rs 90 crore to his lenders: 'He could have hid behind...

Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam engage in war of words over boiling rice

Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam engage in war of words over boiling rice

Kudi Meri: Dhvani Bhanushali, Abhimanyu Dassani, Manoj Bajpayee's recreated version of Sapne Mein...

Kudi Meri: Dhvani Bhanushali, Abhimanyu Dassani, Manoj Bajpayee's recreated version of Sapne Mein...