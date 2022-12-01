Watch: Pearl V Puri shares trailer of his upcoming song Hora Nu

Actor and singer Pearl V Puri has released the trailer of his upcoming song Hora Nu, sung by him and Sara Gurpal.

Pearl is a man of many talents, he has a soulful and an amazing voice. Recently, he surprised the fans with the trailer of his new music video. And what makes it more special is that it is sung by none other than Pearl. He has announced the same on his Instagram handle.

Talking about it, Pearl said, "Hora Nu is a very unique song, the story is very interesting, and what makes it more special is that this is the second song I have sung which has turn out so beautiful. From it's lyrics to the hard work which was put into the final making, I am excited for the audience to watch it and I hope they love it".

Hora Nu will release on December 2 on Platinum Music's YouTube channel.

The actor recently announced his much awaited Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2. He has consistently ranked among the most attractive men, and his eagerly anticipated Bollywood debut gives encouragement to aspiring performers who have been working tirelessly to succeed on the big screen.

Pearl is also known for his roles in shows like Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar, Brahmarakshas and many more.