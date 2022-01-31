Watch: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma weave magic in 'Jinna Royi Aan'; fans shower love

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, affectionately called as PaHira by fans are are setting the internet ablaze yet again. The duo is seen alongside each other in their recently released song 'Jinna Royi Aan'.

The song has gone viral online and is already doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Mahira is seen donning a Rajasthani look and is seen posing with a camel in a desert. On the other hand, Paras is seen in a rugged avtaar with curly hair, smoky eyes with guns and a wicked smile.

The song which was released today was highly anticipated as the real-life best friends duo is seen in a different avatar for the very first time in a project!

Paras and Mahira also took to their respective social media handles to share the song with their fans.

Moments after they posted the vodeo, fans showered love on the couple and dropped adorable comments on their posts.

The duo was recently in Dubai to shoot for another project, which is supposedly a music video.

They were spotted strolling on the streets of Dubai and the video of the same went viral on Instagram.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:20 PM IST