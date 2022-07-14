Watch: New teaser trailer of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' out

A second teaser trailer for the highly anticipated 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' television series from Amazon Studios was released on Thursday.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is an epic and ambitious telling of JRR Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth, and launches globally on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

The new two-minute, 30-second teaser trailer delves even deeper into this series adaptation, giving fans the first look at some of Tolkien's legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor.

The characters are Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Additional Númenóreans also recently announced are Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath).

The teaser trailer also highlights some of the realms viewers will visit over the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór.

Also featured are key cast members Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), the Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

The first teaser trailer premiered during Super Bowl LVI, in what became the most-watched Super Bowl trailer of all time, with 257 million online views in the first 24 hours of release.