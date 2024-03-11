Watch: Madonna SCOLDS Wheelchair-Bound Fan For 'Sitting' During Her Concert, Gets Criticised

Legendary popstar Madonna found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash recently after she was seen scolding a fan for sitting during her concert, only to find out that he was restricted to a wheelchair. Fans slammed the singer for expecting everyone to stand during her shows in the first place, despite buying valid passes.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Madonna can be seen stopping her show midway and pointing at a person in the crowd, while reprimanding him for sitting. "Why are you sitting down? What are you doing sitting down?" she asked the fan.

However, as she took the mic and moved closer to him, she realised that the fan was indeed seated on a wheelchair and the singer was visibly left red-faced. "Oh okay, politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here," she quickly said and went back to performing.

The incident did not go down well with netizens who raised questions as to why was it wrong for someone to sit during her show, irrespective of their physical restrictions.

"But is it an offense to seat down during a show though? Like what if I feel tired??" a user tweeted, while another wrote, "Ok you shouldn't be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She's not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether?"

An X user also posted, "Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn’t that enough???"

Madonna is yet to officially react to the whole incident, which has left her fans fuming and disappointed.