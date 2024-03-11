 Watch: Madonna SCOLDS Wheelchair-Bound Fan For 'Sitting' During Her Concert, Gets Criticised
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Madonna SCOLDS Wheelchair-Bound Fan For 'Sitting' During Her Concert, Gets Criticised

Watch: Madonna SCOLDS Wheelchair-Bound Fan For 'Sitting' During Her Concert, Gets Criticised

The incident did not go down well with netizens who raised questions as to why was it wrong for someone to sit during her show

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image

Legendary popstar Madonna found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash recently after she was seen scolding a fan for sitting during her concert, only to find out that he was restricted to a wheelchair. Fans slammed the singer for expecting everyone to stand during her shows in the first place, despite buying valid passes.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Madonna can be seen stopping her show midway and pointing at a person in the crowd, while reprimanding him for sitting. "Why are you sitting down? What are you doing sitting down?" she asked the fan.

However, as she took the mic and moved closer to him, she realised that the fan was indeed seated on a wheelchair and the singer was visibly left red-faced. "Oh okay, politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here," she quickly said and went back to performing.

The incident did not go down well with netizens who raised questions as to why was it wrong for someone to sit during her show, irrespective of their physical restrictions.

Read Also
Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy Trips, Falls Butt-Down On Red Carpet - Here's What Happened Next
article-image

"But is it an offense to seat down during a show though? Like what if I feel tired??" a user tweeted, while another wrote, "Ok you shouldn't be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She's not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether?"

An X user also posted, "Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn’t that enough???"

Madonna is yet to officially react to the whole incident, which has left her fans fuming and disappointed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oscars 2024 Winners List: From Oppenheimer To Poor Things, Who Won What At The 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 Winners List: From Oppenheimer To Poor Things, Who Won What At The 96th Academy Awards

Watch: Madonna SCOLDS Wheelchair-Bound Fan For 'Sitting' During Her Concert, Gets Criticised

Watch: Madonna SCOLDS Wheelchair-Bound Fan For 'Sitting' During Her Concert, Gets Criticised

Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy Trips, Falls Butt-Down On Red Carpet - Here's What Happened Next

Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy Trips, Falls Butt-Down On Red Carpet - Here's What Happened Next

Oscars 2024: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR Song Naatu Naatu Makes A Surprise Cameo; Video Goes Viral

Oscars 2024: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR Song Naatu Naatu Makes A Surprise Cameo; Video Goes Viral

Not Oppenheimer, THIS Film Has Won The Most Oscars Of All Time

Not Oppenheimer, THIS Film Has Won The Most Oscars Of All Time