Watch 'Jaadugar' Trailer: Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Arushi Sharma's sports comedy-drama to release on July 15

The makers of 'Jaadugar' on Tuesday released the trailer of its upcoming sports comedy-drama.

The story revolves around Meenu, a passionate small-time magician short of any sort of athletic skill, who lives in a football-loving town, Neemuch. He wants to marry the love of his life but before that he needs to prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament. What could go wrong you ask? There are just two things against him - the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years.

Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy.

'Jaadugar' is a family entertainer starring Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma in lead roles. It is directed by Sameer Saxena and is produced by Posham Pa Pictures and Chalkboard Entertainment.

Sharing his excitement about Jaadugar’s release, Jitendra Kumar shares, “Jaadugar is a film extremely close to my heart. Playing the larger-than-life, rebellious Meenu was a new and exciting journey for me. I am thankful to the director Sameer Saxena and the Posham Pa and Chalkboard entertainment teams for bringing this beautiful family entertainer to life and trusting me with this role. I hope to entertain Netflix audiences in India and across 190 + countries with the magical world of Jaadugar.’’

Talking about his experience working on 'Jaadugar', Jaaved Jaaferi shares, “It’s finally time for viewers to experience the magic of the simple and sweet journey of Meenu and I am so thrilled to be a part of this very special film. Jaadugar is a perfect mix of comedy and drama and I am sure Netflix audiences around the world will discover and enjoy this inspiring story.”