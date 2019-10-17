Watch: Gul Panag's son now recognises Modi on magazines, and even the PM thinks it's adorable

Actress Gul Panag who made headlines for baby boy at the age of 39 and kept it a secret, recently posted a video of the little munchkin going through a magazine. While it’s natural for kids to play around with anything they fancy, there’s something rather outstanding about her son Nihal.

Gul took to Twitter and shared a video where Nihal recognises PM Narendra Modi on a magazine. She wrote, “So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it 'for the camera'. @Openthemag”

To her surprise the PM noticed this and retweeted the video captioned as, “Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag”