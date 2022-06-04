e-Paper Get App

Watch: Family drama show 'Salt City' to land on SonyLIV on June 16, trailer out

The announcement was made by production banner Applause Entertainment in a post on Instagram

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Family drama series "Salt City", starring Piyush Mishra, Divyendu Sharma and Gauahar Khan, will release on streamer SonyLIV on June 16.

The announcement was made by production banner Applause Entertainment in a post on Instagram.

"Experience the journey of a family with an unusual story. #SaltCity, all episodes streaming from 16th June exclusively on @sonylivindia" read the post.

Applause Entertainment, which has produced the show in association with Sunshine Productions, also released a trailer for the series.

The show is directed by Rishabh Anupam Sahay and also stars Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri, Navni Parihar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Eisha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, and Monica Chaudhary.

Read Also
Mammootty's 'Puzhu' and Dulquer Salman's 'Salute' to release on Sony LIV
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentWatch: Family drama show 'Salt City' to land on SonyLIV on June 16, trailer out

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Father and son lose their way in Karnala Bird Sanctuary; police trace them

Navi Mumbai: Father and son lose their way in Karnala Bird Sanctuary; police trace them

'Looks one-dimensional': Nasser Hussain on England's bowling attack against New Zealand during 1st...

'Looks one-dimensional': Nasser Hussain on England's bowling attack against New Zealand during 1st...

Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar to be closed during monsoon

Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar to be closed during monsoon

Navi Mumbai: NMMT to depute additional officials at depot during monsoon

Navi Mumbai: NMMT to depute additional officials at depot during monsoon

Navi Mumbai: 22-year-old held for killing porter

Navi Mumbai: 22-year-old held for killing porter