Watch: Disha Patani sizzles in new Netflix's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ dance mix, asks 'humare friend banoge?'

Touted as one of the hottest actresses, Disha Patani slays in this new video as she performs to the modern rendition of the iconic track recreated for Netflix’s series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’

Netflix’s ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is winning hearts and topping the charts on everyone’s watch list. Just like the popular 90s thrillers it pays homage to, fans are loving the complete entertainment package that keeps them hooked with the pulpy plot, the drama, the non-stop action and catchy music.

The layered and powerful performances by Tahir Raj Bhasin as the meek Vikrant, Shweta Tripathi as sweet and likable Shikha and Anchal Singh as the fierce anti-heroine Purva are specially being appreciated.

Taking the anticipation and excitement level a notch higher, Bollywood diva Disha Patani kick-starts #TheYKKAGroove in an exciting new Instagram Reel.

The glamorous star is seen dancing off to the special mix of the two new versions of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ which starts off slow and sets the tempo as it transitions into a high octane dance number. Disha ups the hotness quotient with her sensational dance moves and ravishing looks in an exciting performance.

Speaking about her love for the series, Disha said “I'm a fan of 90s thrillers - the pulp, the catchy music, the drama and the action - they are complete entertainers that keep you hooked. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes inspiration from these!"

He added, "When I heard that Netflix is also coming out with a new rendition of the iconic song, I was super thrilled to listen to it. It was a lot of fun performing this reimagined version! We are all very excited to kickstart the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge and I cannot wait to see what the fans are going to do with the challenge to make it their own!”

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is now streaming on Netflix!

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:26 PM IST