Watch: Did Drake pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by performing on Didi Tera Devar Deewana at his concert?

A video featuring Canadian singer Drake singing Lata Mageshkar's iconic song Didi Tera Devar Deewana from the film Hum Aapke Hai Koun has gone viral on social media platforms.

It is one of the most iconic songs of the late singer and is still loved by the audiences. The song featured Madhuri Dixit Nene, Salman Khan and Renuka Shahane.

In the now-viral video, Drake can be seen grooving to the remix version of the song at one of his concerts. A user posted the video on Instagram in August with the caption, "Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community."

However, it is not clear if the video is authentic. While some users criticised Drake for 'ruining' the classic song, others claimed that the video is fake.

Take a look at the video here:

"Drake just ruined the song," a user commented on the post.

Another wrote, "How does that sound good?"

"I was at this show and this song never played," a user commented.

"Literally front row of this & that never happened," a user claimed.

Another comment read, "Bruh it's fake.... literally anyone can find that entire concert video Toronto OVOFest 2022."

It may be mentioned that a few months back, Drake made headlines after he paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on his radio show, and played the hit singles 295 and G-Sh*t.