Watch Dhak Dhak Trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi & Fatima Sana Shaikh Embark On A Journey Of Self-Discovery

As Re Banjara touches the souls of its audience, inspiring them to embark on a road trip with friends, Dhak Dhak continues to captivate viewers with its unique film concept. The movie features four ordinary women who unite for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and discoveries as they set out on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the riveting trailer of the film, promising a fully-packed entertainment experience filled with emotions, laughter, adventure, and drama.

The trailer showcases the lives of four women from different walks of life, who join forces for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking expedition to Khardung La.

Upon hearing about Dhak Dhak, John Abraham who’s known for his love for bikes took to his social media to laud the makers of Dhak Dhak. The actor not only shared the trailer but also penned a touching note.

"Motorcycling is in my heart and I believe that I can ride better than I can walk. I have always been in love with motorcycles, so much so that I tuned one of my motorcycles in a way that the sound of the piston was in sync with my heart beat. Whenever I sat on it, there was a sense of synchronisation, where I felt one with my bike and our hearts were beating together. I am told that's exactly the philosophy behind the title Dhak Dhak. This is my idea of romance," he wrote.

Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures.

Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theaters on October 13, 2023.

