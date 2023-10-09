 Watch Dhak Dhak Trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi & Fatima Sana Shaikh Embark On A Journey Of Self-Discovery
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch Dhak Dhak Trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi & Fatima Sana Shaikh Embark On A Journey Of Self-Discovery

Watch Dhak Dhak Trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi & Fatima Sana Shaikh Embark On A Journey Of Self-Discovery

Upon hearing about Dhak Dhak, John Abraham who’s known for his love for bikes took to his social media to laud the makers of the film

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

As Re Banjara touches the souls of its audience, inspiring them to embark on a road trip with friends, Dhak Dhak continues to captivate viewers with its unique film concept. The movie features four ordinary women who unite for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and discoveries as they set out on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the riveting trailer of the film, promising a fully-packed entertainment experience filled with emotions, laughter, adventure, and drama.

The trailer showcases the lives of four women from different walks of life, who join forces for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking expedition to Khardung La.

Upon hearing about Dhak Dhak, John Abraham who’s known for his love for bikes took to his social media to laud the makers of Dhak Dhak. The actor not only shared the trailer but also penned a touching note.

Read Also
Sanjana Sanghi on Dhak Dhak: 'I am not exaggerating when I say you have never seen a film like this...
article-image

"Motorcycling is in my heart and I believe that I can ride better than I can walk. I have always been in love with motorcycles, so much so that I tuned one of my motorcycles in a way that the sound of the piston was in sync with my heart beat. Whenever I sat on it, there was a sense of synchronisation, where I felt one with my bike and our hearts were beating together. I am told that's exactly the philosophy behind the title Dhak Dhak. This is my idea of romance," he wrote.

Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures.

Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theaters on October 13, 2023.

Read Also
'Dhak Dhak' becomes the first Hindi film unit to ride from Delhi to Khardung La - the world's...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Jets Off For Vacation With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Jets Off For Vacation With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya

Netizens Think Shahid Kapoor Exposed Ranveer & Deepika’s ‘Negativity’ During Padmaavat In This...

Netizens Think Shahid Kapoor Exposed Ranveer & Deepika’s ‘Negativity’ During Padmaavat In This...

Watch Dhak Dhak Trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi & Fatima Sana Shaikh Embark On...

Watch Dhak Dhak Trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi & Fatima Sana Shaikh Embark On...

Akshay Kumar Receives Flak For New Vimal Ad A Year After Apologising For Endorsing The Brand

Akshay Kumar Receives Flak For New Vimal Ad A Year After Apologising For Endorsing The Brand

Netizen Asks Hina Khan To Not 'Support Hypocrisy' Over Her Israel Attack Tweet, Actress Responds

Netizen Asks Hina Khan To Not 'Support Hypocrisy' Over Her Israel Attack Tweet, Actress Responds