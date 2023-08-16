WATCH: Beyonce Supports Lizzo During Live Concert Amid Sexual Harassment Case

Pop queen Beyonce showed support to American rapper Lizzo amid her ongoing lawsuit filed by her former dancers.

Earlier this month, three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, claiming she pushed them to attend a sex show in Amsterdam’s famed Red Light District and then pressured them to engage with the performers, Variety reported.

The dancers alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

Days after dancers levelled allegations against Lizzo, Beyonce came out and voiced her support for the former, People reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While performing 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' Beyonce shouted, "Lizzo! I love you Lizzo!" into the mic as captured in a now-viral clip making its rounds on social media.

Beyonce has been routinely naming various iconic singers during the song, including Lizzo's, on her Renaissance World Tour and noticeably omitted the controversial rapper's name outside of Boston on August 8.

In the remix's third verse, Beyonce sings in one of the lines: "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles; Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl.'"

Lizzo has denied the allegations.

A few days ago, she issued an official statement. “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo wrote.

She added, “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Read Also Lizzo Removed From Contenders List Of 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Sexual Harassment...

She continued, “As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo ended her statement by saying that though she does not want to be perceived as a victim in the situation, she is “not the villain.”