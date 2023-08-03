Lizzo Made Dancers 'Eat Bananas From Sex Workers' V*ginas', Claims Lawsuit

American rapper Lizzo has been accused of sexually harassing and body-shaming former members of her dance group. Not just that, but she has been accused of forcefully taking the team to a red light area and making them touch and engage with sex workers.

A lawsuit has been filed against Lizzo and her team, which states that the incidents took place between 2021 and 2023.

Those who have lodged the lawsuit have been identified as Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez.

Former dancers make shocking claims about Lizzo

In the lawsuit, the trio stated that during a concert in Amsterdam, Lizzo took them for a "night out" and they found themselves in the city's red light area.

They mentioned that "things quickly got out of hand" and Lizzo made the dancers touch the nude performers and indulge in obscene acts. "Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas," the lawsuit stated.

One of the complainants, Arianna, also mentioned that Lizzo forced her to touch a nude performer's breasts. The lawsuit added that the rapper tricked them into attending another nude show a month later, "robbing them of the choice not to participate".

Lizzo body-shamed a dancer: Lawsuit

The lawsuit also claimed that the rapper shamed a dancer for gaining weight and went to the extent of firing her.

Interestingly, Lizzo is known to be an advocate of "body positivity".

The lawsuit also accused Lizzo's dance captain Shirlene Quigley of "pushing Christian beliefs upon others" and humiliating those who had premarital sex.

Lizzo is yet to release an official statement about the lawsuit.

