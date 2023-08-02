 American Rapper Lizzo Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former Tour Dancers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmerican Rapper Lizzo Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former Tour Dancers

American Rapper Lizzo Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former Tour Dancers

The dancers have alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
article-image

American rapper Lizzo has landed in legal trouble.

According to Variety, Lizzo and her production company are being accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by a trio of the team's former dancers.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, captain of Lizzo’s dance team.

The dancers have alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

Read Also
Angus Cloud Death: Zendaya Tells Fans To 'Be Patient' After Being Trolled Over No Social Media...
article-image

The lawsuit claimed that Lizzo pushed the dancers to attend a sex show in Amsterdam's famed Red Light District and then pressured them to engage with the performers.

Plaintiffs also alleged Lizzo again invited them out without telling them they would be attending a nude cabaret bar — “robbing them of the choice not to participate,” the lawsuit stated.

The accusations against Lizzo also include calling attention to one dancerâ?Ts weight gain after calling her out for not being committed to her role.

Lizzo has not reacted to the allegations yet.

Read Also
Cardi B Mic-Throw Controversy: New Video Shows Rapper Asking Fans To Splash Water On Her
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Art Director Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide At ND Studio In Karjat

Art Director Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide At ND Studio In Karjat

Asit Modi Finally REACTS To Harassment Claims By Former TMKOC Actors: 'I Consider Everyone Like...

Asit Modi Finally REACTS To Harassment Claims By Former TMKOC Actors: 'I Consider Everyone Like...

Taapsee Pannu's Boyfriend Mathias Boe Speaks In Hindi At Her Birthday Roast Event - (WATCH)

Taapsee Pannu's Boyfriend Mathias Boe Speaks In Hindi At Her Birthday Roast Event - (WATCH)

American Rapper Lizzo Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former Tour Dancers

American Rapper Lizzo Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former Tour Dancers

US President Joe Biden Picks Oppenheimer Over Barbie During Beach Vacation

US President Joe Biden Picks Oppenheimer Over Barbie During Beach Vacation