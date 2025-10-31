'Disgusting, Shameful': Katrina Kaif Fans FURIOUS After Her Private Balcony Photos From Mumbai Home Leak Online Amid Pregnancy

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif is all set to embrace motherhood, as she is expecting her first baby with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, whom she married in December 2021. As her delivery date approaches, the actress has been keeping a low profile on social media, preparing for her delivery and spending quality time with her family at their Mumbai home. Amid this, Katrina's private photos were leaked on social media, sparking outrage from fans who condemned the invasion of her privacy during pregnancy and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Katrina Kaif Fans Furious Over Her Leaked Photos

On Friday, media portal Zoom TV shared photos of Katrina on their Instagram handle, which have now been deleted following backlash from fans. In the pictures, Katrina was seen relaxing on her home balcony, makeup-free and dressed in a floral outfit, with her baby bump visible. Fans were quick to lash out at the portal for secretly clicking and sharing her private moments.

Soon after, the photos surfaced on Reddit, where Katrina's fans expressed their anger, calling it a ‘shameful’ act.

Check out how fans reacted:

A user commented, "Disgusting act by Zoom!! They need to face some sort of legal action. Getting papped publicly when one is aware and getting STALKED in their own home is different and it is disgraceful." Another wrote, "Omg, how disgusting are these paps!! a woman can’t step outside in her own balcony for some breath of fresh air. Idiots kahen ke."

"Paparazzi are the worst thing to happen in the world of showbiz. Princess Diana literally lost her life due to the paps chasing her. And the careers & relationships they have destroyed are uncountable," wrote another.

Photo Via Reddit

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Media Portal for Leaking Katrina's Photos

Actress Sonakshi Sinha also slammed the portal for its 'shameful' act and publicly called them out. Sonakshi commented "What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful."

Earlier this year, in September, the duo announced the pregnancy by sharing an adorable photo on social media.