Watch: Asim Riaz becomes first Indian to share stage with DJ Snake in Mumbai

DJ Snake and Asim Riaz | Twitter

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz had a dream come true moment on Saturday night when he shared the stage with international icon DJ Snake in Mumbai.

DJ Snake's Mumbai concert was a part of his six-city tour across India.

Also, by performing with DJ Snake, Asim added another feather to his illustrious cap as he has now become the first Indian to share stage with the French music producer.

Photos and videos of Asim and DJ Snake's performance together has been going viral on the internet, with fans hailing the 'Bigg Boss 13' star for his perseverance and hard work.

"@imrealasim is living his dream & its for real," a fan wrote, sharing a picture of Asim and DJ Snake. Another tweeted, "Dreams do comes true, so happy for my champ."

DJ Snake and Asim's friendship dates back to 2020 when the duo was first spotted partying together in Dubai. Their meetup had sparked collaboration rumours, however, the latter mentioned that it was just two friends catching up.

Meanwhile, after rocking Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai to his beats, DJ Snake is now all set to make Bengaluru groove to his tunes in the final leg of his six-city tour on November 27.