Watch 'Arranged' Trailer: Rithvik Dhanjani and Tridha Choudhury's short film to release on March 25

Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of their upcoming short film - 'Arranged'.

This short film, produced by Terribly Tiny Tales, is directed by Ritesh Menon and features Rithvik Dhanjani and Tridha Choudhury in lead roles.

The film will premiere on miniTV on Amazon’s shopping app on March 25.

‘Arranged’ is the story of Richa (Tridha Choudhury) and Tarun (Rithvik Dhanjani), who meet in the presence of their parents to figure out if they are compatible for an arranged marriage. During conversations, they both discover new things about each other that feels far from normal. Will the two connect or will this new information shock them?

‘Arranged’ throws light into the lives of such young prospective couples, finding their way amidst some odds and uncertainties.

Watch the trailer here:

Rithvik Dhanjani is best known for his role of Arjun in 'Pavitra Rishta'. He was last seen in the web series 'Cartel', produced by Ekta Kapoor. He is currently hosting the fourth season of dance reality show 'Super Dancer'.

Tridha, on the other hand, has starred in several popular shows including 'Dahleez', 'Bandish Bandits' and 'Aashram'.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:13 PM IST