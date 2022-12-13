Watch: Angry Nora Fatehi walks out of meeting with Malaika Arora - here's what happened next

Captivating the hearts of the audiences with her stellar dance moves and charm, Malaika Arora has recently made her digital debut.

The diva is giving fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in her new show Moving In With Malaika.

Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Thursday.

In the recent episode, audiences witnessed Bollywood choreographer Terrence Lewis and dancing queen, Nora Fatehi meeting the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl.

What happened next, set a chill down our spine and left us in splits. Terrence and Nora left no stone unturned in pranking Malaika.

Sharing his experience, Terrence said, “I think the prank Nora and I picked up on her was super fun. Malaika didn’t know where to look when Nora walked out. It was amazing. Also, I loved the rehearsal, there was a lot of camaraderie and Nora was being the prankster and Malaika was being the diva. So, handling the two divas together, man...(whistles) there was stuff."