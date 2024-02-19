WATCH: Ajay Devgn Explains Origin & Abrogation Of Article 370 Ahead Of Yami Gautam-Starrer's Release

Actor Ajay Devgn has lent his voice to the hard-hitting prologue of the Yami Gautam-starrer action-political drama 'Article 370'.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya Dhar treated fans with a video and captioned it, "Itihaas ke panne ek baar phir palte jaayenge......#Article370 releasing in cinemas on 23rd February."

In the video, Ajay explains the origins of Article 370 set in the backdrop of Indian independence, and how the issue of Kashmir, led two nations - India and Pakistan into war. And the events which led the Government to revoke Article 370.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer. Yami expresses frustration that the unique status makes it impossible for her to conduct her job as an intelligence officer.

It also depicts the emergence of terrorism in the region. Yami's character in the movie joins the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government has also promised to eliminate Article 370 at whatever cost. The trailer depicts how she and the government remain strong despite the conflict caused by political decisions.

'Article 370', is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani.

Briefing about 'Article 370' Yami Gautam said earlier, "'Article 370' is a bold chapter of India's history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course for a nation. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn't been treaded before."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas on February 23.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an psychological thriller film 'Shaitaan' alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

He will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.