Watch: Aftab Shivdasani features in Afsana Khan's music video 'Taveez'

Actor Aftab Shivdasani's music video titled 'Taveez' was officially shared by the makers on Wednesday. Sung by Afsana Khan, the song also features Ayesha Khan. It was recently launched in a grand manner at PVR Icon.

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Afsana Khan, who has sung the popular song 'Titliya Varga', has captivated the hearts of people with her voice in a very short time. She has given many consecutive hit songs and now she has come up with 'Taveez' which is winning hearts of the audiences.

Speaking to the media at the song launch, Aftab said, "I had not done any music video for many years and when the offer of this song came to me, I accepted it immediately because it has beautiful music, amazing singing and wonderful location. I also found its title very attractive, a beautiful, deep and meaningful title. The words are very relatable."

Aftab further said, "Melody used to run a lot in the nineties. I believe that the melody is timeless. Today different types of songs are being made, but melody is always alive. Melodious songs are always in people's mind. I am fortunate to have got a chance to do so much work in my career. The more experience you get, the better you become. How can I grow as an actor, this has been made possible by experience, I am thankful to all the fans and cinema lovers for my career graph. I want to keep working with good people in future. There are good and bad people in every industry, but if you do good deeds, you will get better results."

Ayesha Khan, who plays the female lead opposite Aftab in the song, said, "When you see the song, it will be justified why it has been named Taveez. There comes a time in everyone's life that he or she thinks of wearing a Taveez. Now, whenever people hear the word Taveez, they will remember this song. Also, I have been watching Aftab's work. The most helpful thing for me in this song was that Aftab sir was with me. I used to ask his opinions or suggestions and his experience has been a huge plus point for me."

Manish Sharma, Founder of BCC Music Factory said that Aftab is an amazing actor and a wonderful human being. "He said yes to do this song, it's a big deal for us and for our music company. Hope everyone will like the song."

Afsana Khan said, "Aftab Shivdasani has been my favorite actor for many years. Ayesha Khan is also a great actress. Their chemistry in this song is amazing."