Video: Ex-Bigg Boss Fame Bobby Darling Hits Passenger, Hurls Abuses Inside Delhi Metro As CISF Personnel Rushes To Intervene

Bollywood actress Bobby Darling got into an ugly fight with a passenger inside a Delhi Metro train recently, and a shocking video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, the Kya Kool Hai Hum actress can be seen hitting a man and hurling abuses at him.

The video went viral in no time and in it, the actress can be seen hurling dirty expletives at the passenger, as others looked on. CISF personnel too can be seen present at the scene, trying to intervene and stop the two fighting parties.

Kalesh b/w Bobby Darling and a Guy inside Delhi metro over little issue pic.twitter.com/M1H0LmyKu5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 5, 2023

The incident reportedly happened this week, however, the exact reason behind the brawl is not known yet. The actress has not issued any statement on the incident as of now.

Bobby Darling is an Indian transgender actress and reality TV personality. She is also an active transgender activist and is often seen raising issues in the favour of trans artists in showbiz.

She has spoken openly about her own journey as a transgender woman and has been involved in activism related to LGBTQ+ issues. She has also revealed on several occasions how her gender identity caused a rift in her family.

Bobby Darling shot to fame with her roles in several Bollywood films, such as Ta Ra Rum Pum, Chalte Chalte, Page 3, Hasee Toh Phasee, and others. Not just that, be she had also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

In 2016, Bobby married Bhopal-based businessman Ramneek Sharma. However, in September 2017, she filed for divorce and accused Sharma of cheating, breach of trust, matrimonial cruelty and unnatural sex.

In 2018, Ramneek was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of domestic violence.

