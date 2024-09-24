 'Was High As A Kite': Zeenat Aman Reveals She Smoked Chillums, Was Stoned During Dum Maaro Dum Shoot
'Was High As A Kite': Zeenat Aman Reveals She Smoked Chillums, Was Stoned During Dum Maaro Dum Shoot

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman recently revealed that she had 'smoked up' during the shoot of the song Dum Maaro Dum in the 1971 film Hare Krishna Hare Rama as co-star Dev Anand wanted "authenticity". She shared that by the end of the shoot, she was "as high as a kite".

Sharing a still from the sets of the film, Zeenat stated that Dev Anand rounded up a "gaggle of hippies from the streets" and got them on the sets of the film in Kathmandu, Nepal. "Dev Saab wanted authenticity in this sequence. My character, the drug addled Janice, had to really look stoned. And the easiest way to achieve this was to partake in the hippy offerings! So there I was, still in my teens, gamely taking long pulls from their chillum for take after take," she shared.

"By the time we wrapped the day’s work I was high as a kite! I was in no state to return to the hotel in that happy, dizzy and slightly gormless haze. So some of the team members packed me into a car and took me on a drive to a beautiful vantage point. There in the cold mountain air, I contemplated the Himalayas and slowly, peacefully came down from my high."

Zeenat shared that when her mother found out, she was furious and reprimanded the senior members of the crew for "allowing her precious child to do drugs". "Well, what can I say, it was the 70s, and I was something of a flower child," the actress cheekily added.

On the work front, Zeenat will be next seen in The Royals, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, and others in key roles.

