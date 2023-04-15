Was Alia Bhatt pregnant before her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor? Netizens speculate after old interview goes viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s intimate marriage on their terrace has been a subject of debate from the time it happened last year, Everyone wondered why the couple chose to get hitched at home when their friends from the industry had beautiful destination marriage.

Recently, a video of Alia from a few months ago where she talked about choosing an intimate wedding on her terrace to avoid a destination wedding has been making rounds on social media.

What's in the viral video?

However, netizens are calling it a lie after an old interview of Neetu Kapoor went viral, where she talked about how Alia and Ranbir had planned a destination wedding in South Africa but ended up getting married on their terrace.

This has led to speculations that Alia's pregnancy might have been the reason behind avoiding a destination wedding.

A close source quashes these rumours

However, an insider has rubbished these rumours and stated that Alia wouldn't have travelled to the UK to shoot for her upcoming Hollywood debut movie if she was pregnant.

The insider further added that Alia and Ranbir are extremely private people and wanted to have their loved ones present at their wedding, and Rishi Kapoor's demise had left Ranbir shaken. If Rishi Kapoor was alive, things would have been different, but today Alia and Ranbir are happy, and their daughter Raha is their biggest blessing.

Ranbir-Alia's first anniversary

Alia and Ranbir were recently spotted together on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary at the construction site of their bungalow.

The couple looked happy and content in each other's company and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how their mansion turns out.

Despite all the speculations and rumours, Alia and Ranbir seem to be enjoying their married life and are content with their decisions. They have been busy with their respective projects, and fans can't wait to see them back on the big screen together.