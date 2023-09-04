Want To Smell Like Shah Rukh Khan? Check Out His Go-To Perfumes & How Much They Cost

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not only charmed billions across the globe with his charismatic performance but he is a favourite when it comes to his off-screen persona as well. And along with his charming personality and chivalry, the one thing that he is known for in the tinsel town is his fragrance.

Ask about the best qualities in SRK, and his co-stars cannot help but mention how good he smells.

And now, we have finally found out the secret to his fragrance, and it is not one, but a combination of two distinct perfumes.

SRK's perfumes and their price

SRK does not believe in experimenting, and for several years now, he has stayed loyal to just two very specific perfumes, which he layers on top of one another.

As per fashion and beauty content creator, Diet Sabya, the first perfume which SRK uses is Diptyque L’Eau, which is his most favourite. With a woody scent and notes of clove, cinnamon and flowers, L'Eau, the first eau de toilette from Diptyque, and it is priced at 12,317, minus the import duty and other taxes.

The second favourite perfume of SRK is Dunhill, which he had himself revealed in an earlier interview that it is sold only at the brand's London outlet. The perfume is roughly priced around Rs 7,000.

SRK uses a mix of these two perfumes and his choices are proof that you don't need to empty your wallets to smell as good as the superstar himself.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his next, titled Jawan, and the buzz around the film is only growing as it nears the release date.

Jawan, which marks his first collaboration with Atlee, is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, and it also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

Besides, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in his kitty. Not just that, but he will seen taking on his Pathaan avatar and enthralling the audience once again with a special cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which is scheduled for a Diwali release.

