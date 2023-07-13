Wamiqa Gabbi Gift Herself ₹38 Lakh Car After Jubilee Success; Watch Video

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is currently basking in the success of her web series Jubilee, gifted herself a car worth Rs 38 lakh. Recently, the 29-year-old actress shared a video in which she is seen celebrating the purchase of her brand new car.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Wamiqa shared a video and revealed this is her first ever car. The actress got herself a Jeep Meridian.

It is a seven-seater SUV with a kerb weight of 1890 kgs. The car is available in nine variants and is reportedly capped at a price range of Rs 38 lakh.

"My first car ♥️ Yeh voh feeling hai jo phir kabhi nahin feel kar paungi… mom-dad ka support aur khud ki mehnat se khareedi huyi yeh gaadi hamesha yaad rahegi… I’m so grateful and thankful to my parents and to my fans who give me so much unconditional love… it’s unbelievable!! Thank you everyone 🤍 I love you guys," she captioned her post.

"And thankful to all the animals that have come in my life to teach me valuable lessons of life & love. Love is the ultimate power that anyone can have and I feel powerful," she added.

On buying the new car, Wamiqa reportedly said, "I am overwhelmed with the love and support I have received for 'Jubilee.' It has been an incredible journey, and I am thrilled to celebrate this success by purchasing my first brand new car, the Jeep Meridian. This vehicle represents a symbol of my perseverance and serves as a reminder of the incredible opportunities that lie ahead."

It may be mentioned that Wamiqa's performance in the period drama Jubilee was highly praised by critics and audiences. She played the role of Niloufer aka Nilo Qureshi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's debut series, Charlie Chopra, Mystery of the Solang Valley and Khufiya.