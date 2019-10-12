Wait, what? Mahika Sharma thinks Ajaz Khan will become India's PM

Actress and model Mahika Sharma who always made it to the headlines with controversial statements has again came up with new statement on ex Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan. Ajaz Khan is all set to contest upcoming assembly elections from Byculla and Mahika feels Ajaz deserves to win.

"Ajaz is young and hot. He understands the voice of youth and can help the city to develop in a better way. He understands the chance we need. I'm sure his leadership will bring an end to rape cases. Women will be worshiped and we all will feel secured not only this he will also bring an end to discrimination among people on basis caste. I request people to come forward and help him to win the election."

Mahika also said that Ajaz Khan will become a successful Prime minister of India someday. And this is just the beginning for him.

"I congratulate him. Also, I'm sure that his hard work and dedication will take him to new heights. I already see him as our Prime minister someday."

Ajaz has filed nomination from Byculla Assembly Constituency as an independent candidate. He will be taking on a lawyer and sitting AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan. From the same constituency Geeta Gawli, daughter of jailed underworld don Arun Gawli, of Akhil Bharatiya Sena is also contesting elections.