Maharashtra Assembly election: Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan to contest election from Byculla

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan will be contesting election from South Mumbai's Byculla assembly constituency.
Khan has filed nomination from Byculla Assembly Constituency as an independent candidate. He will be taking on a lawyer and sitting AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan. From the same constituency Geeta Gawli, daughter of jailed underworld don Arun Gawli, of Akhil Bharatiya Sena is also contesting elections.
Marathi actress Deepali Sayyad, who had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket has joined Shiv Sena and had been nominated from Mumbra-Kalwa against NCP MLA and former minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad, a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
From Worli, Marathi Big Boss participant Abhijeet Bichukale is contesting against Shiv Sena scion Aditya Thackeray. Bichukale is also contesting the Satara Lok Sabha seat against Udayanraje.
At the other end of Mumbai, former Congress MLA and actor Baldev Khosa is preparing for a fresh campaign in the coastal constituency of Versova which he had lost to BJP’s Bharti Lavekar in 2014. Khosa, 75, had joined the party in 1980s along with actor and former MP Sunil Dutt. A star of Punjabi films in the 1960s and 1970s, Khosa also starred in several Hindi films before he joined politics.
