Maharashtra Assembly election: Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan to contest election from Byculla

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan will be contesting election from South Mumbai's Byculla assembly constituency.

Khan has filed nomination from Byculla Assembly Constituency as an independent candidate. He will be taking on a lawyer and sitting AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan. From the same constituency Geeta Gawli, daughter of jailed underworld don Arun Gawli, of Akhil Bharatiya Sena is also contesting elections.

Marathi actress Deepali Sayyad, who had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket has joined Shiv Sena and had been nominated from Mumbra-Kalwa against NCP MLA and former minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad, a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.