Wait! Did Kareena Kapoor Khan get ready at the airport for Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her movie 'Good Newwz' across India for which she recently visited Bangalore. With no time for her personal commitments, the schedule seems quite tight as the actress just got ready at the airport before flying for Mumbai, leaving fans amazed!
Kareena in a video shared by her make-up artist was seen wearing a red kurta-churidar with golden embellishes and getting ready at the Bangalore airport so as to reach her cousin Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony in time.
She flew with the heavy dress and looked gorgeous as she landed in Mumbai only to meet Saif Ali Khan and attend the ceremony with him. While she did not look tired at all, we can only imagine the uncomfortable journey she must have had while traveling in such an apparel.
Check out all the pictures from airport and the ceremony here:
On the work front, the actress as mentioned earlier, is promoting 'Good Newwz' which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The comic-drama, directed by Raj Mehta will release by the end of this month on December 27.
