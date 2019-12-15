Wait! Did Kareena Kapoor Khan get ready at the airport for Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her movie 'Good Newwz' across India for which she recently visited Bangalore. With no time for her personal commitments, the schedule seems quite tight as the actress just got ready at the airport before flying for Mumbai, leaving fans amazed!

Kareena in a video shared by her make-up artist was seen wearing a red kurta-churidar with golden embellishes and getting ready at the Bangalore airport so as to reach her cousin Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony in time.