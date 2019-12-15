Inside Pics: Kareena blushes in red, Kiara blooms in pink for Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan was spotted yesterday attending cousin Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony. Besides the couple, the whole Kapoor clan was present at the function including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

Kareena took a traditional Punjabi outfit with heavy red coloured kurta-chudidaar having golden embellishes. She accessorized with long golden earrings and a golden hand pouch. Meanwhile, Saif played it classy with a white kurta pajama and Nehru jacket.

Even Karisma looked like a royal queen in a bronze embroidered palazzo kurta dress with white collars. She kept her accessories to the minimal and entered the ceremony in style.