Karisma Kapoor congratulates groom to be, cousin Armaan Jain

Karisma Kapoor, who is all set to return to the entertainment industry, albeit with a digital show is currently rejoicing a special moment. The actress recently took to Instagram to announce about the engagement of her cousin and actor Armaan Jain with long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. She shared photos from the proposal and later even a photo of the couple cutting the cake.

Needless to say, going by the photos, it seems that Armaan Jain planned a rather romantic proposal for his girlfriend. Karisma Kapoor captured some pretty moments from the special day including the one were Armaan went down on his knees for Anissa Malhotra. Here, have a look at the photos: