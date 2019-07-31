Karisma Kapoor congratulates groom to be, cousin Armaan Jain

Karisma Kapoor, who is all set to return to the entertainment industry, albeit with a digital show is currently rejoicing a special moment. The actress recently took to Instagram to announce about the engagement of her cousin and actor Armaan Jain with long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. She shared photos from the proposal and later even a photo of the couple cutting the cake.
Needless to say, going by the photos, it seems that Armaan Jain planned a rather romantic proposal for his girlfriend. Karisma Kapoor captured some pretty moments from the special day including the one were Armaan went down on his knees for Anissa Malhotra. Here, have a look at the photos:
Coming to Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, the two of them have never shied away from the lenses when papped together and have been quite open about their relationship amidst the public as well as family. As of now, there are no details of their wedding but it is a known fact that the wedding ceremony of this grandson of cinema legend Raj Kapoor will be a grand affair.
For the uninitiated, Armaan Jain made his Bollywood debut Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. Since then, he has been missing in action on the big screen. On the other hand, his cousin and 90s diva Karisma Kapoor has made her return to the industry with the web-show Mentalhood. The actress returned to the city after spending some quality time with her family and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan in London.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)