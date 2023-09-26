Waheeda Rehman To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman |

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman has been declared the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

On Tuesday (September 25), Union Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur announced Waheeda Rehman as the recipient for the prestigious award for her contribution to Indian cinema.

He took to his official X account and wrote, "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema."

"At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history," he added.

The veteran actress has been critically acclaimed for her roles in films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others.

In her career spanning over five decades, Waheeda Rehman has been a part of several superhit films. She also won a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in Reshma and Shera. She is also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee.

Waheeda Rehman is regarded as one of India's greatest actresses of all times. On the work front, she was last seen in the Indian-American coming-of-age sports drama 'Skater Girl', which released in 2021.

