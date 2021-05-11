In Pics: Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen recreate 'Dil Chahta Hai' moment in Andaman

Veteran Bollywood actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are having the time of their lives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The now-viral pictures of the trio shared by Bollywood producer Tanuj Garg on social media, show the actresses posing on the boat before they wore their life jackets and enjoyed the ride.
Waheeda Rehman was also seen sitting in the driver's seat in the other picture.
A couple of weeks back, they were spotted on the beach together.
Sharing their pictures, Garg wrote, "If 'Dil Chahta Hai' were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Making the most of their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a smile on my face."
In April, a photo of the trio on the island had surfaced online. In the picture, shared by former designer-turned-politician Shaina NC, Waheeda, Asha and Helen were seen posing on the beach.
Around the same time, Waheeda's daughter Kashvi Rekhi shared a picture of the two of them snorkelling in Andaman's Havelock Island on Instagram.
Helen, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh are actresses from the golden era of Bollywood of the '60s and '70s. They have been friends for years and are often spotted together at events.
The actresses, who often spend time together, appeared on an episode of television dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 a few weeks ago as special guests. They shared anecdotes from their time in the industry and grooved with judge Madhuri Dixit.
