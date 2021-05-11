In Pics: Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen recreate 'Dil Chahta Hai' moment in Andaman

Veteran Bollywood actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are having the time of their lives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The now-viral pictures of the trio shared by Bollywood producer Tanuj Garg on social media, show the actresses posing on the boat before they wore their life jackets and enjoyed the ride.

Waheeda Rehman was also seen sitting in the driver's seat in the other picture.

A couple of weeks back, they were spotted on the beach together.

Sharing their pictures, Garg wrote, "If 'Dil Chahta Hai' were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Making the most of their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a smile on my face."

Have a look their pictures here: