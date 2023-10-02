Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha Arrested For Cheating Him Of ₹1.55 Crore | Photo Via Instagram

Vivek Oberoi's business partner, Sanjay Saha, has been arrested by police after the Krrish 3 actor filed a fraud case for defrauding him of ₹1.55 crore. The complaint was filed against the partners of Anandita Entertainment LLP – Sanjay Saha, Nandita Saha, Radhika Nanda, and others.

Earlier, a report by Hindustan Times said, "The Oberois had floated a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to first bring in the three accused as partners in the firm, then dissolve that business and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment."

After Oberoi’s complaint, along with Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita and Radhika were also booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In July, the complaint was lodged on behalf of the actor and his wife by their accountant, Deven Bafna. He stated that the accused made Vivek invest money in an event and film production firm promising profits, but later, the money was used for wrong purposes.

The complaint also mentions that the two parties made the deal in July 2020. An officer from MIDC police said, "More than ₹58 lakh had been siphoned off by the two partners as per the account statements." Later, the actor also confronted his partners after he was informed of the fraud.

