 Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha Arrested For Cheating Him Of ₹1.55 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha Arrested For Cheating Him Of ₹1.55 Crore

Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha Arrested For Cheating Him Of ₹1.55 Crore

Two more accused are wanted in the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha Arrested For Cheating Him Of ₹1.55 Crore | Photo Via Instagram

Vivek Oberoi's business partner, Sanjay Saha, has been arrested by police after the Krrish 3 actor filed a fraud case for defrauding him of ₹1.55 crore. The complaint was filed against the partners of Anandita Entertainment LLP – Sanjay Saha, Nandita Saha, Radhika Nanda, and others. 

Read Also
Vivek Oberoi Recalls Being 'Manipulated Out Of Work & Crushed' In Film Industry: 'It's An Open...
article-image

Earlier, a report by Hindustan Times said, "The Oberois had floated a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to first bring in the three accused as partners in the firm, then dissolve that business and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment." 

After Oberoi’s complaint, along with Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita and Radhika were also booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In July, the complaint was lodged on behalf of the actor and his wife by their accountant, Deven Bafna. He stated that the accused made Vivek invest money in an event and film production firm promising profits, but later, the money was used for wrong purposes.

The complaint also mentions that the two parties made the deal in July 2020. An officer from MIDC police said, "More than ₹58 lakh had been siphoned off by the two partners as per the account statements." Later, the actor also confronted his partners after he was informed of the fraud.

Read Also
Vivek Oberoi Duped Of ₹1.55 Crore; FIR Registered Against A Film Producer And 2 Others In Mumbai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Hold Back Tears As Navya Naveli Nanda Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week...

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Hold Back Tears As Navya Naveli Nanda Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week...

Mission Raniganj: Makers Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Unveil Powerful Poster Featuring Parineeti Chopra &...

Mission Raniganj: Makers Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Unveil Powerful Poster Featuring Parineeti Chopra &...

WATCH: Fan SLAPS Prabhas After Clicking Picture With Him - Here's What Happened Next

WATCH: Fan SLAPS Prabhas After Clicking Picture With Him - Here's What Happened Next

Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha Arrested For Cheating Him Of ₹1.55 Crore

Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha Arrested For Cheating Him Of ₹1.55 Crore

WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dances With Kendall Jenner At Paris Fashion Week

WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dances With Kendall Jenner At Paris Fashion Week