Vivek Agnihotri mentions his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as he praises RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ for winning at Oscars 2023

Vivek Agnihotri | File

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who created waves last year with his documentary film, The Kashmir Files, has finally reacted to RRR's song ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning an Oscar in 2023. Not just Indians, but the entire world is loving the track, which received the title of ‘Best Original Song’ at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards.

The South Park film has brought huge glory to India after winning the title. Our nation is celebrating this proud moment, where celebrities are reacting to the development in large numbers.

Previously, stars like Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, and many others congratulated the film’s director and the actors. The latest one to react to RRR's Oscar win is The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri.

Here’s what the filmmaker said:

Reacting to this historical achievement, Vivek Agnihotri expressed his surprise over a non-Bollywood film making it to the Oscars. He was disappointed when his film wasn’t chosen for the same, but he is happy that SS Rajamouli’s film finally grabbed the award, making India proud.

Vivek went online on social media after the announcement of RRR's win and wrote a congratulatory tweet.

The director mentions his film on RRR's win

In the latest conversation with Etimes, the director was all praise for this SS Rajamouli directorial.

Talking about India’s win at the Oscars in 2023, he stated, "It’s certainly a great time for Indian cinema. Our film, The Kashmir Files, which attracted a global audience, was followed by RRR’s remarkable success with two documentaries and an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers." He also appreciated Deepika Padukone’s appearance at the event.

Talking about the director, his film recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 in Mumbai.