Virat Kohli has an intimate movie date with his 'hottie' Anushka Sharma

On Sunday, Kohli became the first Indian skipper to win seven successive Test matches. He achieved the feat after India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three of the day-night Test at Eden Gardens.

With the win in the second Test, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to record the most number of successive Test wins. Under Dhoni, India had registered six successive victories in the longest format of the game in 2013.

This victory in the pink-ball Test also helped the team in creating another record for India as they became the first side ever to win four consecutive Tests by a margin of an innings.

India won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 and has consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from seven matches. This was India's fifth consecutive Test series win and 12th home series win.

With inputs from ANI.