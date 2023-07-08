Viral Video Shows Tom Cruise Speaking Hindi While Promoting Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One |

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, who awaits the release of his upcoming action film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, is busy promoting the film through back-to-back press meets. In a recent interview, the actor was asked if he could speak in Hindi, and the result has left the internet awestruck.

A viral video shows the interviewer complimenting Cruise on his French which he has spoken in the film. When she asks around, "Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?" Cruise responds, "If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Give me..."

The interviewer asked him to repeat the lines, "Namaste, aap kaise hai (hello, how are you?)" which Cruise did seamlessly, winning him praise across social media.

Dead Reckoning Part One sees Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Frederick Schmidt, and Mariela Garriga also star.

The film is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who's back after previously helming Rogue Nation and Fallout. The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, and Jake Meyers. Dead Reckoning Part Two, which will be released on June 28, 2024, is expected to be Cruise's final bow as Ethan Hunt.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be out in theatres on July 12.

