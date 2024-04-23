Viral Video: Did Allu Arjun Campaign For Congress Amid Lok Sabha Elections?

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, several AI-generated videos and pictures of celebrities, claiming their support for a particular political party, have surfaced on social media platforms. Recently, actor Allu Arjun also became a victim of fake news after one of his old videos of a rally went viral.

The video was first shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan. He claimed that the Pushpa actor is campaigning for Congress party. Soon after, the video was shared by several other social media users with the same caption. However, the claim is not true.

What more does congress need, if #Dhoni and #AlluArjun are supporting them. It’s more than enough!👏 pic.twitter.com/gsch9F0YaF — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 22, 2024

Allu Arjun the biggest super star of India is campaigning for congress party. pic.twitter.com/rSErtscMnM — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 20, 2024

Here's the truth

Allu Arjun's now-viral video is from New York's 2022 India Day Parade and the actor has not campaigned for Congress or for any other political party.

At the event, which was the 40th India Parade in New York, Allu Arjun reportedly represented India as 'Grand Marshal'. The event had taken place on August 21, 2022. The actor's wife Sneha Reddy was also spotted with him at the parade.

The actor has not reacted to the fake news yet.

Ranveer Singh's deepfake video

Actor Ranveer Singh has also become a victim of deepfake video. He filed an FIR after his AI-generated video from Kashi went viral. In the clip, he was seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and saying that the ruling party's purpose is to celebrate the pain and problems of people in the country.

Ranveer has now taken a legal route and filed a police complaint against miscreants. The actor's spokesperson reportedly issued a statement to confirm the same.

Allu Arjun's upcoming project

The actor recently celebrated his 42nd birthday and on the special occasion, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule unveiled the teaser of the movie. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who reprise their roles as Srivalli, and inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film is all set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.