Vikram Vedha fame Yogita Bihani gushes, 'I love Vijay Sethupathi, he is such a brilliant actor'

Yogita Bihani |

Delhi-born Yogita Bihani’s family wanted her to pursue engineering as a career while she wished to open a restaurant. However, destiny had other plans for her. A chance to audition for a TV ad resulted in her entry in Tinseltown. She is currently seen as Chanda in the Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for a candid chat.

When asked if she has signed any new films post the release of Vikram Vedha, Yogita says, “I have finished a film before the release of Vikram Vedha. I play the lead role in it. However, I cannot reveal anything about it. And I already have one project which will start in January. All this I have bagged before Vikram Vedha. Let’s see what my latest release gets me.”

When quizzed if director duo Pushkar-Gayatri have signed a three film deal with her, she states, “I would love to work with them even in South films if they sign me!”

Opening up about the best compliment you received for playing Chanda, she gushes, “Saif told me, ‘You are a fresh air, it’s a good casting and you have performed very well’. He also said, ‘You brighten up the screen!’. That was the best compliment coming from him. Family and friends always appreciate you. But Saif has seen the world and been here for such a long time so his compliments mean a lot to me.”

When asked if she would prefer to do important supporting roles or focus on playing the lead from hereon, pat comes the reply, “I would like to do both. Even Chanda wasn’t a lead role but when the audiences leave the theatre after watching Vikram Vedha, they will leave the theatre with the name Chanda. You will always remember her name and discuss her character as the story also revolves around her. I am not going to go below doing anything less than this. There are a lot of important characters in any script but I would love to choose those which are soul to the story like Chanda was. It has to be intriguing. She is not a regular girl.”

The actress is open to do films down South too. “Of course I would love to work with a filmmaker like Mani Ratnam. Honestly, I have my goal in life. I am also open to working with somebody who is also a first-time filmmaker but has a good story,” she explains.

On a parting note she reveals her wish list of actors she would love to work with. “I love Vijay Sethupathi, he is such a brilliant actor! Then there is Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun. All of them are such great actors. If I get to work with them, I would be the happiest person,” she concludes.