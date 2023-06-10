 Vikram Bhatt's Daughter Krishna Flaunts Her Mehendi Ahead Of Wedding With Vedant Sarda; See Photos
The wedding festivities have started in Mumbai with the mehndi ceremony

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Even as her debut film '1920: Horrors of The Hearts' await its June 23 release, newbie director and Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vedant Sarda.

The wedding festivities have started in Mumbai with the mehndi ceremony. The pheras are scheduled to take place on June 11. Bhatt and Sarda got engaged in December last year.

Krishna Bhatt's mehndi artist shared a video on social media where the bride-to-be is seen having mehndi applied on her hands. The caption reads: "Embracing traditions, creating memories. @krishnavbhatt #MehendiCelebrations"

Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, who's also the writer, and Anand Pandit, '1920: Horrors of the Heart' revolves around a young girl, who walks into a dark world in search of revenge, but the darkness consumes her, making her a victim of the revenge she's seeking.

The film features 'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor, model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Randheer Rai, Danish Pandor, Ketaki Kulkarni, Amit Behl and Avtar Gill.

