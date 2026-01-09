 'Completely False': Avika Gor Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours 4 Months After Wedding With Milind Chandwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Completely False': Avika Gor Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours 4 Months After Wedding With Milind Chandwani

'Completely False': Avika Gor Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours 4 Months After Wedding With Milind Chandwani

In the vlog, Avika Gor had claimed that 2026 will usher in new changes for them, something they are extremely excited about. Adding to it, Milind Chandwani said, “It’s a change we neither anticipated nor planned. In fact, we never even dreamed about it. But it’s a huge and truly amazing change”

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
article-image

Actress Avika Gor, best known for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, dismissed her pregnancy rumours recently. For those unversed, in one of her vlogs, Avika had shared that a big change is coming to their lives in 2026. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens were quick to speculate that Avika and her husband Milind Chandwani are expecting their first baby after four months of the wedding.

However, during a conversation with Telly Talk India, Avika refuted the pregnancy buzz and said, "All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that. Koi aur news hai. Kya hai, jaldi batayenge (There is some other news. What is it? We'll tell you soon)."

In the vlog, Avika claimed that 2026 will usher in new changes for them, something they are extremely excited about.

Adding to it, Milind said, “It’s a change we neither anticipated nor planned. In fact, we never even dreamed about it. But it’s a huge and truly amazing change.”

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 9, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 9, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Mumbai: Internet Connectivity Down In Mulund After Ex-Internet Service Provider Employees Cut, Steal Fibre Cables After Being Sacked; 3 Booked
Mumbai: Internet Connectivity Down In Mulund After Ex-Internet Service Provider Employees Cut, Steal Fibre Cables After Being Sacked; 3 Booked
Land For Job Scam: Rouse Avenue Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav And Family
Land For Job Scam: Rouse Avenue Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav And Family
India's Auto Sector Logs Strong Q3 Growth, PVs Up 20% On GST Reforms & Rural Recovery
India's Auto Sector Logs Strong Q3 Growth, PVs Up 20% On GST Reforms & Rural Recovery

Avika and Milind's wedding

The couple, together since 2020, tied the knot on reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, with both families joining in the grand celebrations, on September 30. Every wedding ritual, from haldi and mehendi to baraat and phere, took place on the show’s sets.

Avika looked stunning in a red lehenga, while Milind donned a traditional sherwani.

Earlier, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her decision to marry Milind on national television, revealing that she has been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings she has received from people have been overwhelming. She told Hindustan Times that she wanted her audience, who have been such an important part of her journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, she feels she manifested this.

Avika, Milind's love story

They met through a mutual friend in Hyderabad, where Avika fell in love with Milind at first sight, but he initially friend-zoned her for six months, even though she had liked him since day one.

In 2024, on Bharti Singh's podcast, she recalled that when she first introduced Milind to her family, the topic of marriage came up instantly. Earlier, Avika had expressed her eagerness to get married, saying that if it were up to her, she would have tied the knot with Milind years ago.

Read Also
'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding;...
article-image

"Mere dimaag mein ho chuki hai shaadi. But he was sensible enough. He told me, 'You’re still 26 and I am 32. You take your time to work and see life,'" she said last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'AP Dhillon Ne Karwa Diya Breakup': Netizens REACT To Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Split Rumours Days...

'AP Dhillon Ne Karwa Diya Breakup': Netizens REACT To Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Split Rumours Days...

'Completely False': Avika Gor Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours 4 Months After Wedding With Milind...

'Completely False': Avika Gor Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours 4 Months After Wedding With Milind...

Farah Khan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Director-Actor On OTT Platforms

Farah Khan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Director-Actor On OTT Platforms

The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Call Prabhas' Film 'Ultra Disaster', Criticise 'Outdated' Script &...

The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Call Prabhas' Film 'Ultra Disaster', Criticise 'Outdated' Script &...

Oscars 2025: India's 'Kantara: Chapter 1', 'Tanvi The Great' Join Eligible Films For Best Picture...

Oscars 2025: India's 'Kantara: Chapter 1', 'Tanvi The Great' Join Eligible Films For Best Picture...