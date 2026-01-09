'Completely False': Avika Gor Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours 4 Months After Wedding With Milind Chandwani

Actress Avika Gor, best known for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, dismissed her pregnancy rumours recently. For those unversed, in one of her vlogs, Avika had shared that a big change is coming to their lives in 2026. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens were quick to speculate that Avika and her husband Milind Chandwani are expecting their first baby after four months of the wedding.

However, during a conversation with Telly Talk India, Avika refuted the pregnancy buzz and said, "All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that. Koi aur news hai. Kya hai, jaldi batayenge (There is some other news. What is it? We'll tell you soon)."

In the vlog, Avika claimed that 2026 will usher in new changes for them, something they are extremely excited about.

Adding to it, Milind said, “It’s a change we neither anticipated nor planned. In fact, we never even dreamed about it. But it’s a huge and truly amazing change.”

Avika and Milind's wedding

The couple, together since 2020, tied the knot on reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, with both families joining in the grand celebrations, on September 30. Every wedding ritual, from haldi and mehendi to baraat and phere, took place on the show’s sets.

Avika looked stunning in a red lehenga, while Milind donned a traditional sherwani.

Earlier, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her decision to marry Milind on national television, revealing that she has been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings she has received from people have been overwhelming. She told Hindustan Times that she wanted her audience, who have been such an important part of her journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, she feels she manifested this.

Avika, Milind's love story

They met through a mutual friend in Hyderabad, where Avika fell in love with Milind at first sight, but he initially friend-zoned her for six months, even though she had liked him since day one.

In 2024, on Bharti Singh's podcast, she recalled that when she first introduced Milind to her family, the topic of marriage came up instantly. Earlier, Avika had expressed her eagerness to get married, saying that if it were up to her, she would have tied the knot with Milind years ago.

"Mere dimaag mein ho chuki hai shaadi. But he was sensible enough. He told me, 'You’re still 26 and I am 32. You take your time to work and see life,'" she said last year.