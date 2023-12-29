Vijayakanth's Last Rites To Be Performed Today In Chennai, Hundreds Of Fans & DMDK Supporters Pay Tribute; Visuals Surface

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth, passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. His mortal remains are to be taken from the Koyambedu office to Island ground, Anna Salai for public homage. From 6 am to 1 pm on Friday (December 29), Vijayakanth's mortal remains will be kept there.

Later by 1 pm again mortal remains will be taken to the Koyambedu office and the last rites will be held in the Koyambedu DMDK office by 4.45 pm.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko and actor Sathyaraj paid tribute to DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days. Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.