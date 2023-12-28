Vijayakanth Dies At 71: Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Jr NTR Pen Emotional Notes For Late Tamil Star

Legendary Tamil cinema actor Vijayakanth, who was also the found of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning after being diagnosed with COVID-19. As news of his demise broke, several actors took to their social media handles to pay their respects to the actor and extend their support to his family.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to his X (formerly, Twitter) handle to pen a heartfelt note for Vijayakanth. "He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamil Nadu politics. He always extended a helping hand to the poor. Fearless courage was his trademarl. Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both the fields of cinema and politics, will remain forever in our memories," he wrote.

Actor Sonu Sood stated that he owes his career to Vijayakanth. "Kallazgar my first film ever, was a gift from the legend 'VIJAYKANTH' sir. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much, sir. RIP CAPTAIN," he penned.

Oscar-winning film RRR star Jr NTR wrote, "Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Actress Simran Bagga also mourned the passing away of Vijayakanth, who shared the screen with her in the films Kannu Padapoguthu Ayya and Ramana.

Deeply saddened by the news of dearest co-star in Kannu Padapoguthu Ayya and Ramana movies, Captain Vijayakanth sir's passing.

Vijayakanth was put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems, but his life could not be saved. His mortal remains were taken to his Chennai residence and later, to the DMDK office.

Vijayakanth starred in over 150 films during his acting career, before venturing into politics, where he enjoyed a successful stint.