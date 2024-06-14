'Vijay Sethupathi Nailed It': Fans Review Maharaja On Social Media, Call Now-Showing Tamil Movie 'Incredible'

Maharaja review shared by internet users suggests that the movie is worth a watch. Many people have dropped their review of the recently released Tamil movie online. Netizens are in all praises for the now showing film Maharaja, which made to the theatres worldwide on June 14. The movie is out in two languages, Tamil and Telugu, and has left fans impressed with every element it delivers.

X posts notes the Maharaja movie to be a great one. Sharing a review on social media after watching it earlier this morning, people hailed the performance of the lead actor, Vijay Sethupathi. Claiming the movie to be a "Blockbuster," people said, "Vijay Sethupathi nailed it." "Excellent Performance," said netizens while cheering for the Maharaja actor.

#VJS50 Incredible Movie this one is #Maharaja 🔥👌🏻🔥 Take a Bow #NithilanSwamithanan @Dir_Nithilan, @VijaySethuOffl just nailed it. Screenplay is FAB, undoubtedly one of the Finest in recent times 🫡 A Case Study for new pattern of Revenge Drama. Every Dept was at its BEST 👏🏻 — SRIMAN (@Iamsriman) June 14, 2024

People who rushed to the cinemas to watch the film on the first day pointed out that the movie was overall an "Incredible" one. From the screenplay to acting, the audience expressed being impressed with everything the film offered.

They felt that the regional screen didn't leave any leaf unturned when it came to winning the hearts of people. "Screenplay is FAB, undoubtedly one of the Finest in recent times," read posts. Direction of film director Nithilan Saminathan was also appreciation as people said, "Bro delivers another banger."

#Maharaja - THE BEST ⭐@Dir_Nithilan Bro Delivers Another Banger ❤️ — HARI HARAN (@Hari_offcl65) June 14, 2024

Will promote #Maharaja to my circle as much as i can,Man the impact after watched this film was something,Not every film left you with this much impact,

WOW in every way! @Dir_Nithilan You deserve all the applause & respect 🫡 🙏🏻👑👑👏👏👏 BIG HUG! — itisthatis (@satharjavid) June 14, 2024

Maharaja Reviews are Tempting, Half day leave potu show ku poiralama nu thinking pic.twitter.com/OAu4q9Qj2n — CaddY (@caddy_arun) June 14, 2024

Seeing the reviews on social media, people were tempted to rush to theatres. They shared memes to suggest how they were controlling themselves on the working day. "Tempting, thinking to put a half day and go for the movie," said a film enthusiasts after fellow fans hyped the movie and gave him FOMO.

Maharaja movie trailer

Maharaja is a film that features a stunning cast including Anurag Kashyap, Vijay Sethupathi, Abhirami, and Mamta Mohandas. It runs around two hour and thirty minutes as it keeps people engaged in the story of anger-filled revenge.