Vijay Deverakonda Sustains Shoulder Injury During VD 12's Fight Sequence Shoot

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently undergoing physio and rehab after suffering a shoulder injury during the shoot of his upcoming film VD 12. The actor injured himself while shooting an intense action sequence. While Vijay has not shared any update with his fans, it has been reported that he did not take a break to recover from the injury.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Vijay is getting physio and rehab to heal his shoulder after he got injured during a fight sequence.

"He is still training for his role and shooting his scenes, doing his best not to escalate the injury further and pushing through the pain. There’s no time for a break on his schedule now," a source informed the news portal.

Vijay also took special precautions to stay safe from injury during the film's shoot. Last month, an independent industry source had informed, "Vijay is all set to explore the action genre in VD 12. To avoid any kind of injury while preparing for his action-packed role, the actor always has his physio with him. He is making sure to keep his physio close during the action training for VD 12 so that he can able to complete the shoot without any harm."

In July 2024, Vijay's look from the yet-untitled upcoming film was leaked on social media platforms. Soon after a couple of photos from the sets of the film surfaced, the makers urged netizens not to share them.

Their statement read, "Dear Rowdy fans, we share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team #VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience. Till date, we have completed 60% of the shoot and are currently filming in Sri Lanka."

They added, "For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps. Preserving the first look for a red hot official unveiling. We kindly ask you to refrain from sharing any leaks and wait for the official announcement. Coming very soon."

The film, touted to be a gangster drama, is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

In November 2023, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna has replaced actress Sreleela in VD12. However, there has been no confirmation about the lead actress of the film.

VD12 is Tinnanuri's first project in four years after the National-Award winning Jersey which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath and its Hindi remake which starred Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leads. The film will reportedly see Vijay play a cop for the first time in his career.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on March 28, 2025.