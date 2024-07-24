Vijay Deverakonda's Look From VD12 Sets LEAKED Amid Sri Lanka Shoot

Vijay Deverakonda's look from his yet-untitled upcoming film has been leaked on social media platforms. Soon after a couple of photos from the sets of the film surfaced, the makers urged netizens not to share them. The film, touted to be a gangster drama, is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Amid the film's shoot in Sri Lanka, a photo was leaked on social media in which Vijay is seen riding pillion on a bike. He sported blue pants and a red shirt. The actor's close haircut and rugged look have impressed his fans.

In another now-viral picture, Vijay is seen closely looking into the camera, in the middle of what looks like a celebration. His picture is taken from the monitor during shoot, seemingly leaked by someone on sets of the film.

However, soon after the photos surfaced, the makers of VD12 shared an official statement to urge netizens not to share the photos.

The statement read, "Dear Rowdy fans, we share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team #VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience. Till date, we have completed 60% of the shoot and are currently filming in Sri Lanka."

The added, "For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps. Preserving the first look for a red hot official unveiling. We kindly ask you to refrain from sharing any leaks and wait for the official announcement. Coming very soon."

In November 2023, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna has replaced actress Sreleela in VD12. However, there has been no confirmation about the lead actress of the film.

VD12 is Tinnanuri's first project in four years after the National-Award winning Jersey which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath and its Hindi remake which starred Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leads. The film will reportedly see Vijay play a cop for the first time in his career.